From seabuckwonders
Case for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s ShockAbsorption Bumper Cover AntiScratch Clear Back HD Clear
Advertisement
Designed for Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s 4.7 Inch Made with PC and TPU. Slim design. Ultra transparent and scratch-resistant back Raised bezels to offer protection for screen and camera. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports Package includes: iPhone 6/6s case, customer service card