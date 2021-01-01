Case For Iphone 11 6.1, Pu Leather Zipper Wallet Handbag Case With Card Holder Slots With Crossbody Wrist Strap Kickstand Magnetic Clasp Tpu Bumper.

Premium Material And Chain Strap: This Case Is Made Of High Quality Durable Pu Leather And Soft Tpu Frame, Offering Comprehensive Body Protection To Your Phone. Perfect Fit For Your Phone And Supply Excellent Protection. The Crossbody Wrist Strap Is Detachable If You Just Need The Phone Case. This Fashion Design Perfect For Trip Or Usual Daily Life. Card Slots And Zipper Wallet: This Wallet Case Includes Three Standard Card Slots, You Can Carry Your Id Cards, Credit, Debit Cards Etc. Without Taking Your Bulky Wallet. The Most Important Part Is The Zipper Pouch, Youcan Put Some Cash Or Coins, Even Can Put Your Keys In It. Secure Magnetic Clasp And Kickstand: Two Magnetic Button Make The Back Case Open And Close Securely, Which Will Not Get Your Cards Or Cash Drop Out. Covers All Corners Of Your Phone And Includes Raised Edges To Prevent Scratches. The Hands-Free Viewing Stand Design Allows Your Phone Stand Independently, Perfects Fo