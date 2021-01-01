Case For Iph 12 Pro Dreamcatcher/ Cute Rubber Durable Protective Skin Cover Patterned Compatible For Iph 12/12 Pro 5G 6.1 Inches Dream Catcher Keep.

Exclusive Anti-Sliding Design: Our Sides Have Anti-Sliding Lines To Effectively Avoid Sliding Of Your Ph While Most Cases In The Market Do Not Have This Function. 360 Degree Protection: Fully-Covered Tpu Ensures 360 Degree Protection Against Dropping, Bumping, Scratching Etc. Most Printed Cases On The Market Do Not Cover The Bottom And Top But Only The Sides While Ours Do. Free Access To Volume Button And Power Button Without Taking The Case Off. Bezel Is Raised To Protect The Screenand. It Is Fully Compatible With Screen Protector As Well.