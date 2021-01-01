Case for iPad Pro 129 Inch 1st and 2nd Generation 2015 and 2017 Model Auto WakeSleep Green

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2015 and 2017 Edition. NOT compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 2018.Fit iPad Models: A1584/A1652/A1670/A1671. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number Made with PC and PU. Slim/light design. Synthetic exterior and smooth interior provide comprehensive protection for your iPad Magnetic smart cover supports automatic sleep/wake function. The tri-fold front cover can support iPad in two standing position for viewing and typing Easy access to all the controls and features; Perfect cutouts for speakers, camera and other ports Package includes: iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2015 and 2017 Model) case, customer service card