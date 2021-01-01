Case for iPad Mini 4 Corner Protection MultiAngle Viewing Folio Smart Stand Protective Cover with Pocket Auto WakeSleep Compatible with iPad Mini.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for iPad mini 4 2015 (model number: A1538/A1550) with a smart holder for stylus/pen (stylus NOT included). Compatible with iPad mini 5th gen 2019 (model number: A2133/A2124/A2126/A2125). This case allows you to adjust the iPad to multiple angles securely. Document Card Pocket is designed for you to store your business cards, bank cards, notes or bills while on the go. Premium composition leather exterior and soft microfiber interior offer great protection against daily use. Classic and professional design, solid construction. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep/wake feature. Cut outs allow access to Charge Port and Speakers. Headphones Jack and Volume can be accessed while in case. Protect your iPad from scratches, dirt and grime. Available in a variety of bright and fun colors.