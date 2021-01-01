Case for iPad Air 105 3rd Gen 2019 iPad Pro 105 2017 Corner Protection MultiAngle Viewing Folio Stand Cover with Pocket Pencil Holder Auto.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifically designed for iPad Air 3rd generation 10.5 inch 2019 release (Model Number: A2152/A2123/A2153), and iPad Pro 10.5 inch 2017 release tablet (Model Number: A1701/A1709). This case allows you to adjust the iPad to multiple angles securely. Document Card Pocket is designed for you to store your business cards, bank cards, notes or bills while on the go. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep/wake feature. Cut outs allow access to Charge Port and Speakers. Headphones Jack and Volume can be accessed while in case. Built from premium composition leather exterior and soft microfiber interior - snug fit and durable, protect corners of tablet from scratches and bumps. StylusloopdesignworkswithApplePencil1stgenorotherstyluspen, keepsyourpenalwaysreadyforyou.