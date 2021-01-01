From g.a.t.

Case for Garmin GPSMAP 62 62s 62st 62sc 62stc 64 64s 64st 64sc 64x 64sx 64csx Silicone Protective Cover Handheld GPS Navigator Accessories Black

Wide CompatibilityThis case is compatible with Garmin GPSMAP 62 62s 62st 62sc 62stc 64 64s 64st 64sc 64x 64sx 64csx Handheld GPS Navigator. The simple and elegant case features a refined design for a maximum durable performance. Full ProtectionMilitary Drop Test Passed. Strong structure provides 360 full body protection for your brand new GPS Device. Unique shock-absorption design: 4 corners effectively absorb shocks. Raised edges design ensures extra protection for the screen, whether you are cycling, hiking or practicing any other outdoor activity. Superior Quality & Durable Liquid SiliconeThis simple and flexible case is made from superior quality liquid silicone gel, anti-slip, safe and environmental friendly, super soft, durable and resistant to turn yellow with the time. Perfect FitFit your device just like a glove! You can easily access all port and features at the precise cutouts made from precision molding. Patented fingerprint response key provides user

