From general

Case For Galaxy S21 Ultra, Clear Cover Ultra Slim Soft Tpu Case Built-In 360 Rotatable Ring Kickstand Fit Magnetic Car Mount For Samsung Galaxy S21.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

?Compatible Magnetic Car Mount? Metal Plate On The Back Can Be Directly Absorbed To A Magnetic Car Mount Holder, No Complicated Installation. (The Car Mount Is Not Included, The Metal Plate Of Ring Holder Is Nonmagnetic) ?Crystal Transparent? - Using Electroplating Technology, It Does Not Fade. Soft Comfortable Touch Feeling, Provide Extreme Drop Protection And Scratch Resistant. Slim & Lightweight? Made Of High Quality Silicone, Add Minimal Bulk To Your Phone While Providing Shock Absorbing And Anti-Scratches. Perfect For Galaxy S21 Ultra?The Case Compatible With Galaxy S21 Ultra. Completely Fit In With Phone Easy Access To Face Id Unlock. Compatible With Most 3Rd-Party Screen Protectors And Other Accessories. (Note: Does Not Support Wireless Charging, If You Need This, It Is Recommended To Buy A Normal Phone Case Which Without Ring Kickstand.)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com