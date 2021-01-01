Case For Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 6.7' Case, Samsung S21 Plus (2021) Clear Case For Girls Women, Soft Tpu Shockproof Protective Transparent Case Cover.

Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Clear Case, Ultra-Clear - Slim, Transparent Protective Bumper Case Body Reveals And Enhances The Original Color Of Your Phone Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Case For Girls, Premium Protection- Shock-Absorbing [Tpu] Frame That Protects Against Drops, Protects Your Device From Scratches, Bumps, And Dings. Cell Phone Case For Samsung S21 Plus, Cutout Design For Speaker, Screen, Camera And Ports, Easy Access To All Ports And Connectors Without Removing. The Case Also Offers Great Camera Protection With A Raised Lip To Avoid Scratches If Placed On Rough Surfaces. Front Raised Lip Gives Added Protection For The Screen Of Your Phone