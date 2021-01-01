Case for Galaxy A20S Transparent Ultra Slim Thin Soft Silicone TPU AntiFall Case for Samsung Galaxy A20S Clear

[Special designed for Samsung Galaxy A20S] Perfect precise cutouts in TPU frame provide you with full access to the port, speakers, preventing dust on your Samsung Galaxy A20S. Don't fit for other phone size. [Air Cushion Technology Design] The most fragile of the four corners were thick drop resistance cushion design more comprehensive to protect your phone comparing to other mobile phone shell. [Camera Protection] The camera hole is 0.4mm higher than the camera, which can better protect your camera. Raised lip to protect the back camera. [Precise Cutouts] All of the TPU case have precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports, camera lens. All buttons are easy to use. Easy to disassemble. Support wireless charging. [Anti-scratch Design] Raised lip to protect the whole screen. No worry about drops, shocks, scrapes, debris, dust and scratches even when face placed down.