From general

Case For Galaxy A20/ A30, 3D Love Panda Colorful Painted Pu Leather Wallet Flip With Card Holder Kickstand Book Style Magnetic Cover For Samsung.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Tx- Love Panda Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30 Material: Made Of Quality Pu Leather Which Is Safe And Protective, Light Weight Which Fits Your Phone Perfectly. Built In Stand: Allows The Back Of The Cover To Double As A Foldable Stand For Movie-Watching With Multi-Viewing Angles. Magnetic Clasp: The Case Closes With The Strong, Yet East To-Open Clasp To Keep Your Device And Cards Secure And Safe. Full Body 3D Painting Design, Cute Looks And High Quality. Suitable For Women, Men, And Teens Of All Ages.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com