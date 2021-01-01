Case for Apple Watch Screen Protector Series 5 Series 4 40mm Ultra Thin Clear iWatch 40mm Screen Protector with Full Protection TPU Cover

Apple Watch Series 5/4 40mm Case: Fit for Apple Watch Series 5 40mm(2019) & Series 4 40mm (2018). Apple Watch Screen Protector 40mm Series 5: This Case with Built in screen protector covers the screen and curved edges for 360-degree full protection for your iwatch. It protects the screen and four sides stands a little, Scratch-proof, anti-collision. NO Gap, Bubble-Free. iWatch 40mm Screen Protector: Designed with Precise Cutouts for functional buttons and ports. Do not affected the band insertion or watch charging. It is very easy to use all ports, buttons without removing the case. Ultra-Slim, You nearly cannot tell the difference when this case is on your apple watch. Apple Watch 40mm Screen Protector NOTICE: Please dont wear the tempered glass or film screen protector with this case together. Or it will be very difficult to put on the case and even impact touch sensibility. Apple Watch 5 Case for 40mm: Include: 1 x Appl