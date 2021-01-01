From wyvern gaming
Case for Apple iPad Pro Tablet 97 Inch 2016 Release Model Number A1673 A1674 A1675 Slim Lightweight Leather Wallet Cute Flip Fold Stand Cover with.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatible Apple Tablet] - iPad pro 9.7 inch 2016 release edition tablet, model number is A1673 or A1674 or A1675. with FREE gifts: 1pcs random color stylus pen & 1pcs cleaning cloth. ( model nuumber can be found from Device Stting - Device Info - Model) [Magnetic Closure with Pencil Holder] - support auto sleep wake function, powerful magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off. [High Quality Material] - soft silicone interior and PU leather exterior, adds minimal bulk while offers your device great protection, protect your device from scratch, dust, water, light bumps, light shocks. [Precise Cutouts] - full access to all features ( such as cameras, speaker, ports and buttons) without removing case. [Card Slots Design] - inner pockets could hold cards, papers, notes for easy access.