Case for AllNew Nook Glowlight Plus 78 Inch 2019 Release Ultra Lightweight Slim Shell Cover for Barnes Noble Glowlight Plus 78 eReader Not Fit.

Specifically designed for New Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight Plus eReader 7.8 Inch 2019 release ONLY, will NOT compatible with previous Gen 6 Inch 2015 old model BNRV510. Made from premium synthetic leather with soft non-scratch microfiber interior. Prevent from finger prints, dirt, and scratches. Foldable stand design could set your hands free during your reading. Build-in card slot is convenient to store your cards and cashes. Hand strap allows to read with one hand easier and more comfortable, front cover keeps folded and sticks to the back cover. Magnetic clasp ensures cover is securely closed, secures your Device could be well protected.