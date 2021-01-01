From scandinavian formulas

Case for AllNew Kindle PaperwhiteFits All Versions 2012 2013 2014 and 2015 Slim and Light Weight Shell Cover with Auto WakeSleep for AllNew Kindle.

$9.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Kindle Paperwhite Case: Designed for All-New Kindle Paperwhite(Fits All versions: 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015). Protection: Durable Synthetic Leather outside and Soft Microfiber inside to Prevent Your Kindle from Finger Prints, Dirt and Scratch. Auto Wake/Sleep: Automatically Makes Your Device Wake or Sleep when the Lid is Opened or Closed. Precise Cutout: It is Easy to Charge Your Kindle when the Cover is on. Super slim and lightweight. Hidden Magnet Ensures Cover is Securely Closed.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com