From coloplast

Case for AllNew Fire HD 10 Tablet 9th7th5th Generation201920172015 Release Folio Folding Smart Stand Cover with Hand Strap and Auto WakeSleep for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatibility & 100% SATISFACTION SERVICE: Specifically designed protective cover for All-new Fire HD 10.1 Inch (9th gen, 2019 release and 7th generation, 2017 Release); Also Compatible with Fire HD 10.1" (5th generation, 2015 Release) Nicely tailored: The edges of the case align very well, ensuring easy access to the volume, power on/off as well as the charger and headphone jack; Interior hand strap for comfortable one-handed reading; Has an elastic strap to use to hold the cover tight; The elastic loop is very convenient for a pen Support Auto Wake/Sleep: Fire HD 10 smart case supports auto wake/sleep, you don't need to turn the tablet off when close the cover, and your tablet will wake up when you open the cover Lightweight and protective: Made of premium PU leather with soft microfiber interior, protects completely Fire HD 10 tablet from dust, dirt and minor impacts. Great quality

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com