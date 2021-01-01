From forceland tires
Case for AllNew Fire HD 10 Tablet 7th Generation and 9th Generation 2017 and 2019 Release Slim Folding Stand Cover with Auto WakeSleep for 101.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Automatically wakes or puts All-New Fire HD 10 (compatible with 7th Generation 2017 Release and 9th Generation 2019 Release) to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Easy access to all features and controls. Lightweight and protective. Premium PU leather exterior and microfiber interior. Built in flip stand with typing and viewing angles. Magnetic closure and stylus loop. Interior hand strap for comfortable one-handed use. Please search ' Fire HD 10 2017 and 2019' for other accessories offered by BSCstore.