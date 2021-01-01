Case for All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet(10th Generation 2020 Release) & Fire HD 8 Plus, Premium PU Leather Lightweight Slim Smart Stand Cover with.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specially designed for your precious All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 (10th Generation 2020 release) tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, not fit other tablet. Not support wireless charging Premium PU leather exterior and microfiber interior to prevent scratches, fits your tablet like a glove and offers a strong hardcover shell all around that protects from damage. Automatically wakes or puts your Fire HD 8 (10th Generation 2020 release) tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus tablet to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Easy access to all features and controls. Useful dual-angle stand design, you can change to typing angle or viewing angle as you want. Convenient stand position for watching movie or typing. Functional elastic strap secures the front cover closed so it will not open up in your bag. Interior hand strap for comfortable one-handed use.