Case For Alcatel 3V(2019),Alcatel 5032W Case Clear Sparkle Glitter Liquid Moving Quicksand Heavy Duty Shockproof Rugged Pc Rubber Tpu Bumper Phone.

Color: Purple Glitter Material: Tpu, Rubber, Polycarbonate? Full Coverage, Easy Access: Case Provide Full Coverage Heavy Duty Protection For Your Alcatel 3V Mobile While Leave Easy Access To All Ports Like Camera, Buttons, Speakers, Chargers And Etc. And The Smooth Pc Back Cover Is Allow To Attach Accessories You Would Like To. Functionall Design-All Buttons And Ports (Microphone, Usb-C Port, Headphone 3.5Mm Jack, Etc.) Are Still Easily Accessed With The Case On. Do Not Block The Finger Recognition. Fashionable Style: Cute, For Girls, Lady And Women. Crystal Clear Glitter Flowing Liquid Moving Quicksand Design. The Inside Glitters Float Freely When You Move Your Phone, Bring Much More Fun To You;Make Your Phone Special And Gorgeous. Dimensions Of Case- The Outer Size Of Case (Height/Width/Depth) Is 7' 3.50' 0.58', The Alcatel 3V 2019 Phone Is 0.33' Depth, Add 0.25' Depth With Case On.