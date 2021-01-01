From zbrands
Case for AirpodsCamo Series Protective Shockproof TPU Gel Case with Printing for Airpods 1st2nd Charging CaseMilitary Brown
Advertisement
Compatible with Airpods 2018 and New Airpods 2019. Printing Technology: IMD(In-Mould-Decoration). Printing was Sealed under a Layer of PET. Color wouldn't be Scratched off or Fade away. Material: TPU(Thermoplastic Urethane).This Material Provides a Great Shock Absorption and Drop Protection for Charging Box. Slim and Light Weight. Easy to Access Charging Port. Each Case is Equipped with a Metal Carabiner Clip and a Small Key Ring. It is Convenient to Attach the Case to a Handbag or Backpack.