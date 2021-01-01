From light mountain
Case for AirPods Hard EVA Shockproof Portable Full Protective Cover Carrying Bag Compatibe with AirPods 1 and AirPods 2 Charging Case Accessories.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Designed exclusively for AirPods, fitting your AirPods with New Release Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Charging Case. Tough PU leather coated EVA shell provides ultimate protection from knocks, drops, bumps and splashes, allowing you to easily carry anywhere for outdoor activities. Soft fabric interior provides protection for the aluminum body against scratches, greasy dirt and abrasions. Portable and easy for you to carry the case with the detachable carabiner. Classic zipper convenience for easy Opening and Closing.