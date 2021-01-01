From status by star jones

Case for Airpods Accessories Set Airpod Silicone Case Cover with KeychainStrapEarhooksAccessories Storage Travel Box for Apple Airpods 21 Best.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

[Package Include] Airpods Case, Adjustable Airpods Strap, Airpods Ear Hooks, Carabiner and Airpod Accessories Carrying Bag. [Silicone Case Specifically Design for Airpods] Light and thin touch feelings, Impact resistant, Scratch proof. Precise cutouts for easy access to the charging port. [Soft Silicone Airpod Strap & Earpods Hook] Flexible, comfortable. Easy installation, adsorption strength fastening and wear it firmly. [Travel Protection and Storage EVA Case] Practical and Portable, with a detachable stainless steel carabiner, easy to carry by attach to belt or larger bag. [Focus on Apple Accessories] Quality guarantee, More steady and On time shipment, 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason. Best Gift for your apple airpod.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com