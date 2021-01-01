Case Fits Kindle Paperwhite 10th Generation 2018 Releases Slim Lightweight Casing Protection Vertical Thin Shell Cover with Auto WakeSleep EReader.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed for the new Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation, 2018 Releases). Folds backward and the magnet keeps the cover folded, NOT open like a book. With automatic wake/sleep function. Automatically waking Kindle Paperwhite when opened and putting it to sleep when closed. Enjoy reading anytime. Multi-angle Adjustment, features three anti-slip strips to support the front cover flips vertically in multiple angles. Help to reduce neck pain, back pain and eye strain as well as free your hand while reading. Superb Customer Service, Only buy from to get genuine products with Customer Service.