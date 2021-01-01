Case Fits AllNew Kindle 10th Generation 2019 Release Only Vertical Flip Protective Cover with Auto WakeSleep Will Not Fit Kindle Paperwhite 10th.

Best Quality Guranteed. [NOTE]: Please kindly confirm the model number on the back of your E-reader is J9G29R before buying the case. Will not fit Kindle Paperwhite or other Kindle E-readers. [MATERIAL]: Made of PU leather, which will protect your kindle E-reader from being scratched and shocked. Magnetic closure for keeping your E-reader safe. [VERTICAL STAND]: Vertical flip for hands-free viewing and multiple angles adjustment. Designed to make your reading life more easier, this case comes with three anti-slip strips to support the front cover flips vertically in multiple angles. It is beneficial to reduce neck pain, back pain and eye strain. [PRECISE CUTOUT]: Access to all features and controls. Simple and Stylish design, with magnetic closure. [RICH COLORS]: Various colors for you to choose. Please search ' Kindle 10 2019 Case' for other colors and styles.