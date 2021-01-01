Case Fits AllNew Kindle 10th Generation 2019 Release Only Thinnest Protective Shell Cover with Auto WakeSleep Will Not Fit Kindle Paperwhite 10th.

Best Quality Guranteed. [NOTE]: Please kindly confirm the model number on the back of your E-reader is J9G29R before buying the case. Will not fit Kindle Paperwhite or other Kindle E-readers. [SMART]: Automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. [THINNEST]: Slim lightweight protective hardback with premium quality synthetic leather. The no-scratch soft interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. [CONVENIENCE]: Device can be charged with case closed. Magnetic closure. [ABOUT US]: Lifetime warranty. Various Colors available. Search ' Kindle 2019 Case' for other styles and color options.