Case Fits AllNew Kindle 10th Generation 2019 Kindle 8th Generation 2016 Premium Vertical Flip Cover with Auto WakeSleep Function Rattan Flower Blossom

Best Quality Guranteed. [NOTE]: Please kindly confirm the model number on the back of your E-reader is J9G29R or SY69JL before buying the case. Will not fit Kindle Paperwhite or other Kindle E-readers. [MATERIAL]: The protective case is made of PU leather, which is classic and durable. Soft interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. [PRECISE CUTOUTS]: Precise cutout. Access to all features and controls. Simple and Stylish design, with magnetic closure. [GOOD USING]: Clear vision, without any view blocking when you read on your Kindle E-reader. Ideal for your trip, working or studying. [ABOUT US]: Lifetime warranty. Various Colors for choosing. Search 'Kindle 2019 and 2016 Case' for other styles and color options from BSCstore.