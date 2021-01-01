From moko
MoKo Case Fits All-New Kindle Oasis (9th and 10th Generation ONLY, 2017 and 2019 Release), Premium Smart Cover Slim Fit Protective Case with Auto.
Advertisement
Designed specifically for Kindle Oasis (9th & 10th Generation only - will not fit prior generation Kindles). Padded premium PU leather exterior. No-scratch microfiber interior adds comfort and an additional layer of protection. Simple stylish design. Magnetic closure. Access to all features and controls. Device can be charged with case closed. Lifetime warranty. Please search 'MoKo Kindle Oasis Case' for other accessories offered by BSCstore.