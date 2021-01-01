Case Fit AllNew Kindle Oasis 10th Generation 2019 Release 9th Generation 2017 Release Lightweight Cover Adjustable Angle Viewing Stand Case with.

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLE: Designed exclusively for Kindle Oasis (9th Generation 2017 release & 10th Generation 2019 release), NOT fit Kindle Ppaerwhite or other Kindle Oasis. FASHION & STURDY: Solid color and durable performance, can be used for a long time. Hand strap for convenient use. STRONG PROTECTION: Made of PU leather material and protects the device from breakage, anti-slip and anti-scratch. GOOD TOUCH: Makes the Kindle Oasis very easy and comfortable to hold with the cover flap flipped back. OTHER FEATURE: Access to all features and controls. Device can be charged with case closed.