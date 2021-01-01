Case Cover Compatible With Lg Aristo 5,Lg Aristo 5 Plus, Lg K31, Lg K8x /Fortune 3/Risio 4/Phoenix 5/Tribute Monarch Case Hybrid Dual Layer.

Hybrid Dual Layer Prottion: Lg K31/Aristo 5/Aristo 5 Plus Case Cover Combined With Tpu Rubberized Inner Case And Hard Pc Outer Shell Cover, Increased Shock Prottion Against Drops Anti-Slip Grip: Tpu Material Case With Anti-Slip Football Pattern Enhance The Grip, Prevents Your Phone Slipping Out Of Your Hand, Or Off The Table, Disperses The Shock From Drops And Bumps Prise Cut Out And Button Prottion: Convenient To Access All Buttons And Ports Without Removing The Case And Controls, While Charging And Plugging In. Efftively Protts Lg V60 Phones From Bumps, Dents, And Scratches, Shockproof, Dustproof Silm And Lightweight: Made Of Tpu And High Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate (Pc) Lightweight And Easy To Install And Remove