Case Compatible with Samsung S7 51inchReleased in 2016Wallet Case for Women and Girls with Card HolderFlip PU Leather Case Kickstand Embossed.

Unique Floral Pattern will add you additional Charms When You shopping, party, meeting. Also, it would be a nice gift for friends. Just Right N50 Pattern Magnet is much stronger than the normal N38 and will not affect use of phones, credit cards and so on. Can be converted easily into a stand case for FaceTime, provide watching, and messaging. Detachable Wrist Strap & Precise cutouts for easy access to buttons, camera, speaker and mic, slide action is not affected. Lifetime Replacements Warranty, Please contact us First If any non-artificial product issues, We will send you New One FREE.