Case Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max, 2-In-1 Dual Layer Drop Protective Cover With Shockproof Bumpers, Heavy Duty Protection Armor Case 6.7 Inch.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Basic Case Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7 Inch, Iphone 12 Pro Max Screen Size: 6.7 Inches [Two-Part Rugged Case] Inner Soft Rubber Layer Wraps Around Your Phone To Prevent Hard Impacts And The Air Corner Bumpers Provide Maximum Cushioning During Drops; Outer Tough Plastic Provides Reinforced Protection. [Better Grip & Accurate Access] The Grippy Sides With Non-Slip Finish Allow You To Hold Your Phone With Comfort And Firmness; Precise Cutouts Retain Full Access To The Touchscreen, Openings And Functions Without Difficulty. [Extra Coverage] The Dustproof Flap Prevents Dust Or Debris From Entering The Charging Port; Buttons Are Well-Covered With Original Response Sensitivity. Raised Edges Protect Screen And Camera From Surface Scratches. [Wide Compatibility] This Personalized, Heavy Duty Case Perfectly Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max, Also Supports Wire