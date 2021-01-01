From general
Case Compatible With Iphone 12 / Iphone 12 Pro Case Clear With Design Slim Protective Soft Tpu Bumper Embossed Pattern 6.1 Inch (Watercolor Castle)
Advertisement
Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Watercolor Castle Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 6.1 Inch (2020 Realesd), Iphone 12, Iphone 12 Pro 6.1Inch, Iphone 12 Pro 6.1 Inch (2020 Realesd)See More Good Thickness Clear Soft Rubbery Tpu Case Is Slim Fit While With Decent Protection. By Embossed Print Technology, The Cute Pattern Is Of High Density, Uneasy To Fade Away And Anti-Scratch. Lightweight, Easy Grip Design Perfect For Everyday Use. Open Cut-Outs Offer More Convenient To Charge Without Removing The Case. Support Wireless Charging With The Case On.