Case Compatible with Galaxy S8 Plus 62 inchReleased in 2017Wallet Case for Women and Girls with Card HolderDetachable 2in1 8 Card PU Leather.

Samsung Galaxy s8 plus wallet case have a very handy Zipper pouch: it's suitable for you to place much coins or cashes Samsung Galaxy s8 plus case wallet included 8 card slots and money pocket: (credit cards, IDs, etc.) plus cash; nice case has lots of storage. With the wristlet strap allows for convenience and easy access to use it in everywhere. It's very handy and nice Galaxy s8 plus wallet case included magnetic closure: The magnetic closure is strong, the closure strap works great. It's tough sturdy leather to keeps your phone safe. it is durable and flexible Galaxy s8 plus case wallet can be converted easily into a stand case for FaceTime, video watching, and messaging. The case inside can not be detachable. Galaxy S8 plus Flip Case has precision cutouts allow full function of all ports, buttons, cameras, speakers. Protect your phone against Dust, Scratch, Impact and other unwanted damages s8 plus case support wireless charging, you can easily use wir