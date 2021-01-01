Case Compatible with AllNew Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 10th Generation 2020 Release Smart Shell Stand Cover with Translucent.

Best Quality Guranteed. Automatically wakes or puts All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (10th Generation, 2020 Release) to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Easy access to all features and controls. Premium PU leather exterior and microfiber interior. Slim and lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device. You can charge the tablet with this slim protective case freely while placing it on the wireless charing dock, no need to take off the protective case.(Note: Wireless charing dock is NOT included.) No bezels around the screen allowing for unobstructed gesture swipes. Please search ' Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 2020' for other accessories offered by BSCstore.