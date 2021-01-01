From digital nc - optics nc

Case Compatible with AllNew Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet 10th Generation 2020 Release Slim Light Cover Trifold Stand Hard.

$14.15
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Automatically wakes or puts All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet and Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (10th Generation, 2020 Release) to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Easy access to all features and controls. Ultra slim and lightweight hard back adds minimal bulk while protecting your precious device Premium PU leather exterior and soft microfiber interior offer great protection against daily use Perfect cutouts for the camera, speakers, stand and other ports Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com