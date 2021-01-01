From esr
ESR Case Compatible with AirTag 2021, 2 Pack, Silicone AirTag Holder with Keyring, Protective AirTag Keychain Cover, Cloud Series, White/Black
Advertisement
Only compatible with AirTag (2021); package includes 2 keychains; Tag not included Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on Easy-to-use keychain clips quickly and securely onto your keyring, bag, or any other loop Open design on both sides keeps your Tag\u2019s signal strong and stable Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse