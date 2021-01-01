Case Compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm TPU Slim Plated Case ShockProof Cover AllAround Protective Bumper Shell for Galaxy Watch 46mm 3 Pack.

Made from high quality plated TPU skin-friendly material, slides easily into place, Multi color selection. Special Design: Electroplate design makes your watch looks more High end and Durable. Never be fading or peeling and in the rotation of the watch frame still can be used. Side and edges perfectly, It can covers your watch side and edges perfectly, offer protection for your watch to against scratches, shock-proof and shatter-resistant. Cover compatible with Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm SM-R800 Smartwatch/Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch, you do not need to take off this case when it is charging, very easy and convenient. If any quality problem, please CONTACT US without hesitation and will resolve for you within 24 hours.