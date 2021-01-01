From justrite mfg company
Case Compatible for Samsung Galaxy s7 Edge Wrist Strap Flip Folio Kickstand Feature PU Leather Wallet case with IDCredit Card Pockets Blue
Advertisement
Specially Designed Case for Galaxy S7 edge 2016 Easy access To All Buttons, Camera, speaker and connector. Allows Charging without removing the case Slim Folio Wallet Type case to minimize bulk and fully protect your smart phone Soft TPU inner skin cover to hold the device, keep your phone antiscrtach Galaxy S7 edge Case has exact cutouts to keep features fully accessible