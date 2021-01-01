Case Compatible for Kindle Paperwhite EReader 10th Generation 2018 Release Slim Lightweight PU Leather Cover with Auto WakeSleep Fit Kindle.

Best Quality Guranteed. Good designed for your All-New Kindle Paperwhite 2018 Releases ONLY. Thinnest and lightweight protective hardback is made of high-quality PU leather. Protect your device from being scratched. Soft interior provides more comfort and an additional layer of protection. Magnetic closure brings more convenience and better protection. Precise cutout for charging your E-reader without removing the case. Wakes or puts your E-reader to sleep automatically when the lid is opened and closed. Rich colors for you to choose. Search ' Kindle' for other styles and color options.