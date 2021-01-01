Dream On Me Casco 3 in 1 Mini Crib and Dressing Table Combo, Black

CONVERTIBILITY OPTIONS: The Casco keeps pace with your growing child! Starting as a mini crib, it converts into a mini daybed and twin-size bed (bed rails sold separately) Its compact size makes it ideal for small nurseries or when you are co sharing GRACEFUL DESIGN: Built of New Zealand pinewood, the Casco boasts minimalist design features- gentle, smooth arches & sturdy spade feet. It is available in 5 elegant finishes allowing you to mix and match with any nursery theme! FEATURE-HEAVY CHANGING TABLE: The Casco comes with a detachable 3-drawer changing table, equipped with a changing pad and a security strap to keep your baby safely secured. Keep baby essentials handy and neatly organized in the 3 roomy drawers MANY BENEFITS: The crib has a 3-position adjustable mattress height setting & Comes with a 1" OEM Mattress pad. For additional aftermarket mattress purchase, we recommend any Dream On Me, non-toxic, Greenguard certified mini crib mattress. PRIORITIZING SAFETY: All Dream On Me cribs meet/exceed applicable JPMA, ASTM & CPSC standards. Product dimensions are 56.8Lx29Wx41H inches. Max weight limit 50 lbs. All tools/assembly instructions included