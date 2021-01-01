Cascio Southwestern Power Loom Black/Gray Rug

Crafted in Turkey, this area rug is machine-made from polypropylene yarns that resist staining, fading, and water, so it’s an ideal option for high-traffic rooms and spill-prone spaces. Beyond functional, it features a modern geometric motif of stripes, dots, and diamonds in black and gray tones for a pop of pattern. Thanks to this design’s medium 0.5" pile height, you can easily clean it with vacuuming. We recommend you pair this piece with a rug pad to help it stay put. Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" x 2'11"