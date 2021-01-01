Cascade Round Suspension Light by Boyd Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Aluminum - (K0034/120/120)

The Cascade Round Suspension Light by Boyd Lighting was created by independent designer Todd Rugee. A modern take on the glamorous chandelier, this fixture features strands of dazzling crystal beads that support beautiful crystal spheres at varying lengths. Dropping down from a round canopy that frames this piece with a metal mesh halo, this fixture lends an even layer of illumination to spaces while light reflects and refracts through each crystal piece, bringing an artful touch to this designers composition. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel Mesh