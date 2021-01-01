Cascade Etched Glass Mini Pendant Light by Modern Forms - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Nickel - (PD-41837-PN)

The Cascade Etched Glass LED Mini Pendant Light from Modern Forms brings a tasteful piece to the modern home. Utterly minimalist, the silhouette of the piece is composed of an unassuming ceiling mount that extends a thin wire that upholds a slim metal pendant. The pendant slightly widens as it leads downward and ends with an etched glass cap that contains an integrated, energy-efficient LED. The light from the piece is even and focused, decorating the space below with a tasteful layer of illumination that instantly elevates the surrounding area. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel