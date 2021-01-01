CASCADE CAS-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Blue (CASACAS-01TABBC0F0)

The CASCADE CAS-01 Area Rug from Loloi is a vibrant and appealing modern piece that accents well with a range of rooms and home styles. Made in Turkey with a power-looming technique, this rug features a construction of viscose and polyester fibers. The design contains a range of colors formed into an abstract design. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.