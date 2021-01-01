From lowe's
Lowe's Cascade 10 x 13 Blue Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | CDECD1000DL550113
Advertisement
This majestic center medallion design combines elements from centuries past with today’s more casual and Modern influences to create a true work of art! Hand crafted with 100% wool utilizing both cut and looped yarns with varied thicknesses and a special dying technique. Lowe's Cascade 10 x 13 Blue Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug | CDECD1000DL550113