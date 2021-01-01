Cascada Outdoor 7 Seater Sofa Chat Set with Cushions, Brown and Ceramic Gray

Lounging outdoors has never been more comfortable for you and your guests with our outstanding chat set. With plenty of space for everyone to enjoy the summer sun, this set offers a versatile set up that can be arranged however you please, leaving ample seating for seven as well as a coffee table to set drinks and plates. With a fine wicker finish and comfortable water-resistant cushions, this chat set will have you conversing for hours on end in the comforts of your own backyard. MODERN DESIGN: Our chat set incorporates clean, straight edges to create a minimalistic look for any patio space. This offers a refreshing design using a wicker finish with refreshing cushions for modern design. POLYETHYLENE WICKER: This set features a wicker finish, giving this a natural style that is perfect for an outdoor look. The handcrafted details of the wicker bring a homemade, classic feel to your patio or backyard. WATER-RESISTANT CUSHIONS: Our cushions are covered with a non-porous material that makes cleaning any spills a breeze. Please note that these cushions are water-resistant and not waterproof. Please do not submerge in water. VERSATILE: This set includes one sofa, one loveseat, two club chairs, and one coffee table. These pieces can be arranged however you please, making this a perfect set for those who love to make things their own. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.