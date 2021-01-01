From noble house
Cascada 9 Piece Outdoor Wicker Chat Set with Cushions, Dark Brown and Beige
Includes: Two (2) Club Chairs, One (1) Loveseat, Two (2) Coffee Tables, One (1) Left Armed Chair, One (1) Right Armed Chair, One (1) Armless Chair, One (1) OttomanChat Set Material: PE + SteelSectional Material: PE + IronColor: Dark Brown + BeigeAssembly RequiredClub Chair Dimensions: 25.59 inches deep x 29.53 inches wide x 26.77Loveseat Dimensions: 25.59 inches deep x 54.72 inches wide x 26.77 inches highTable Dimensions: 19.69 inches deep x 35.43 inches wide x 15.75 inches wideMiddle Armless Chair: 28.74 inches deep x 22.83 inches wide x 27.16 inches highTable Dimensions: 27.74 inches deep x 28.74 inches wide x 15.55 inches highOttoman Dimensions: 28.74 inches deep x 28.74 inches wide x 15.35 inches deep"