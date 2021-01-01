Casavant Metal Triple Bunk Bed by Isabelle & Maxâ¢

Country : ChinaInclude : Triple Bunk Bed - T/F/Q * 1Product Size : 83" x 63" x 74"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : YesStyle : IndustrialRomance : The Casavant bunk bed is the perfect addition to any childâs room. With unique industrial style, this twin over full over queen metal bunk bed features an open design with a built-in ladders and easy access guardrails in a spectacular silver or gunmetal finish. The bunk bedâs clean line design will go with various styles of case good finishes and will become the focal point in your kids bedroom. This fashionable bunk bed will accent your other bedroom furniture, transforming a room from ordinary into something playful and unique setting.Product Details : KD, T/F/Q Bunk Bed (Full Top, Twin Mid, Queen Base) : Slat System Included (22+22+22) : NO Storage : NOT Convertible (To be used Stacked Only) : LF Front Ladder, 2 Side Ladders (Both Built-In) : Easy Access Guard-Rail (Top Bed), Full-Guardrail (Mid Bed) :: CONSTRUCTION: Metal, Main Tube w/Powder Coating (25 x 50mm) ::: [Q&A] Clearance between Floor & Bottom Rail: 2 InchesColor : SilverMaterials : MetalStorage : NO StorageStorage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 187Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 165Lbs Top, 200Lbs Bottom (Top Bed NOT be used for children under 6 years of age.)