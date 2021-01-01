Trademark Global Casas de Valls "Champagne Georges Foret" Canvas Art, 18" x 24"

Trademark Global Casas de Valls "Champagne Georges Foret" Large canvas art measures 18" x 24" and is made of canvas/wood that offers enhanced durability. Rectangular art is ready to hang and printed using advanced printmaking process giclee..Gallery wrapped so that the canvas wraps around the sides and hides the wooden frame.Size: 18" x 24".Material: Canvas, wood.Printed using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking process.Large size.Casas de Valls artist.Giclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectors.Horizontal format.Traditional style.Reproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originals.Champagne Georges Foret canvas art type.Rectangle shape.Ready to hang.Unframed.Allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.This traditional styled Trademark Global Casas de Valls "Champagne Georges Foret" Canvas Art is large sized, rectangle shaped and unframed.