Casarez 2-Light Dimmable Vanity Light

Features:Includes 2 60W vintage bulbsRated for 100W maximum per socketUL/CUL damp ratedSolid brass 180-degree adjustable swivels with internal teeth that lock in at 5-degree intervalsFixture can be hung with bulbs facing up or downHeavy cast backplateIn order to maintain the finish, they recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towelHigh-quality adjustable restoration styleProduct Type: Vanity lightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Color: Clear FlutedShade Shape: Shade Material: GlassFabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalFixture Material Details: Finish: Bathroom Zone: Zone 3/Outside zoneNumber of Lights: 2Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Halogen;Incandescent;LEDIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: YesWattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: A19Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): 2300Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Mounting Direction: Up;DownLight Direction: AmbientPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaSwitch Included: YesSwitch Type: DimmerTransformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Compatible Shade Part Number: Back Plate Included: YesBack Plate Material: BrassMirrored Back Plate: NoFull Back Plate: NoBack Plate Finish: Power Source: HardwiredBattery Operated: NoBatteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Diffuser Included: NoDiffuser Material: Room Use: BathroomFire Resistant: NoStyle: IndustrialCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalIP Rating: Spefications:ADA Compliant: NoCE Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: NocETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ISO 14000 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: NocUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoRoHS Compliant: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesCSA Certified: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 26Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Extension: 7Overall Weight: 5.3Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Brushed Satin Nickel